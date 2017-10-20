Halifax lawyer who argued he was singled out disbarred for misconduct

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

Howe, who is black, had argued he was singled out over the 40 different allegations that included him missing court appointments, booking himself into multiple courts at the same time, and misleading the court about a client's absence or other issues.

He has also been ordered to pay the society $150,000 in costs for his lengthy hearing before he can reapply to regain his status as a lawyer in five years.

The penalty decision was announced today following an earlier decision that the Halifax lawyer had repeatedly committed acts of professional incompetence and misconduct.

The discipline committee found the society tried to assist Howe and recommended counselling, but he failed to attend meetings or take its advice, and his repeated dishonesty to the courts remained a grave concern.

The panel's decision says that while it acknowledges that his race played a role in how he was dealt with by some members of the Crown, his behaviour can't be excused solely on that basis.