Halifax man arrested after hit and run on city's popular waterfront boardwalk

HALIFAX - A Halifax man is in custody after a vehicle was driven onto the city's picturesque waterfront boardwalk Sunday night, striking a pedestrian before fleeing the scene.
Police say the 22-year-old motorist was arrested in Hammonds Plains, a suburb northwest of downtown, and remains in custody while police investigate the hit and run.
Halifax Regional Police say a 19-year-old man was taken to hospital but is expected to survive his injuries.
The collision took place near Bishop's Landing, a busy stretch of the Halifax waterfront and a popular tourist destination.
Subscribers Log in below to continue reading,
not a subscriber? Create an account to start a 30 day free trial.
Log in Create your account
Add a payment method
To read the remaining 54 words of this article.
Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.
Hope you enjoyed your trial.
Add a payment method
To read the remaining 54 words of this article.
Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.
HALIFAX - A Halifax man is in custody after a vehicle was driven onto the city's picturesque waterfront boardwalk Sunday night, striking a pedestrian before fleeing the scene.
Police say the 22-year-old motorist was arrested in Hammonds Plains, a suburb northwest of downtown, and remains in custody while police investigate the hit and run.
Halifax Regional Police say a 19-year-old man was taken to hospital but is expected to survive his injuries.
The collision took place near Bishop's Landing, a busy stretch of the Halifax waterfront and a popular tourist destination.
The hit and run took place at 7:30 p.m., a time when foot traffic can be heavy as tourists and locals search out a bite to eat at one of the area's restaurants.
Police did not say whether the 19-year-old man was targeted or whether the hit and run was accidental.
The Brandon Sun is not accepting comments on this story.
Why aren't comments accepted on this story? See our Commenting Terms and Conditions.