Halifax police searching for parents after infant abandoned on street

HALIFAX - Police in Halifax are investigating after an infant was apparently abandoned on a Halifax street.
Investigators say officers were called to the 6000 block of Quinpool Road just before 5 p.m. Sunday after receiving a complaint about an abandoned baby.
Police say the month-old baby girl was taken to a hospital and deemed healthy.
They say police and hospital staff were not able to identify the infant's parents.
The provincial Department of Child Services has taken custody of the baby, who is described by police as African Canadian.
Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version incorrectly said officers were called to the scene around 4 a.m.
