October 27, 2017

Brandon
-6° C, Overcast

Full Forecast

Contact Us Insider
Help

©2017 FP Newspaper Inc.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

Harassment, bullying must bring consequences, Goodale tells House of Commons

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 10/27/2017 12:39 PM | Last Modified: 10/27/2017 12:52 PM

OTTAWA - The federal public safety minister says there must be consequences when employees harass or bully colleagues.

Ralph Goodale is trying to assure the NDP he understands the seriousness of accusations of bullying and racist behaviour in the Toronto office of Canada's spy agency.

Matthew Dube, the NDP public safety critic, is renewing his call for a full investigation of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service following the agency's release of an assessment citing widespread concerns about favouritism, discrimination and low morale.

In addition, five employees allege in a Federal Court claim that they were harassed at CSIS for being Muslim or gay.

Subscribers Log in below to continue reading,
not a subscriber? Create an account to start a 60 day free trial.

Log in Create your account

Add a payment method

To read the remaining 65 words of this article.

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

Hope you enjoyed your trial.

Add a payment method

To read the remaining 65 words of this article.

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

OTTAWA - The federal public safety minister says there must be consequences when employees harass or bully colleagues.

Ralph Goodale is trying to assure the NDP he understands the seriousness of accusations of bullying and racist behaviour in the Toronto office of Canada's spy agency.

Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Minister Ralph Goodale rises during Question Period in the House of Commons, in Ottawa on Friday, October 27, 2017. Goodale is trying to assure the NDP he understands the seriousness of accusations of bullying and racist behaviour in the Toronto office of Canada's spy agency. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Minister Ralph Goodale rises during Question Period in the House of Commons, in Ottawa on Friday, October 27, 2017. Goodale is trying to assure the NDP he understands the seriousness of accusations of bullying and racist behaviour in the Toronto office of Canada's spy agency. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Matthew Dube, the NDP public safety critic, is renewing his call for a full investigation of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service following the agency's release of an assessment citing widespread concerns about favouritism, discrimination and low morale.

In addition, five employees allege in a Federal Court claim that they were harassed at CSIS for being Muslim or gay.

Dube tells the House of Commons today it is important to ensure this sort of behaviour is not affecting the work that CSIS does, and that any managers responsible will be held to account or even fired.

Goodale says the matter is extremely serious and the government will take the necessary steps to stop such abuses.

— Follow @JimBronskill on Twitter

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

The Brandon Sun is not accepting comments on this story.

Why aren't comments accepted on this story? See our Commenting Terms and Conditions.

Photo Store