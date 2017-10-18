October 18, 2017

Brandon
7° C, Clear

Full Forecast

Contact Us Insider
Help

©2017 FP Newspaper Inc.

Invest in strong journalism by supporting the Brandon Sun! - Learn more.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

High-end Edmonton condominium costs $3.1 million but comes with free Bentley

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 10/18/2017 10:59 PM

EDMONTON - A luxury penthouse in the heart of a developing area of downtown Edmonton has hit the market and it comes with a perk — a free $200,000 car.

The 3,000 square-foot, two-storey condo is on the 32nd floor of the Ultima Tower and boasts a 36-degree view of the city including the new hockey arena and the upscale Ice District, part of the arena-related downtown development.

David Sanche with Westrich Pacific Developments says the penthouse is listing for $3.13 million, and they're going to throw in a 2013 Bentley Continental GT.

He says they've already received one call from an interested party in Vancouver.

Subscribers Log in below to continue reading,
not a subscriber? Create an account to start a 30 day free trial.

Log in Create your account

Add a payment method

To read the remaining 34 words of this article.

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

Hope you enjoyed your trial.

Add a payment method

To read the remaining 34 words of this article.

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

EDMONTON - A luxury penthouse in the heart of a developing area of downtown Edmonton has hit the market and it comes with a perk — a free $200,000 car.

The 3,000 square-foot, two-storey condo is on the 32nd floor of the Ultima Tower and boasts a 36-degree view of the city including the new hockey arena and the upscale Ice District, part of the arena-related downtown development.

David Sanche with Westrich Pacific Developments says the penthouse is listing for $3.13 million, and they're going to throw in a 2013 Bentley Continental GT.

He says they've already received one call from an interested party in Vancouver.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit includes motorized shelving, high-end finishes throughout the home and a two-car garage.

A parking stall in the same building sold for $75,000 earlier this year.

(CTV Edmonton)

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

The Brandon Sun is not accepting comments on this story.

Why aren't comments accepted on this story? See our Commenting Terms and Conditions.

Photo Store