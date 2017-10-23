Holy cash: Chase the Ace fundraiser nets $5.8M for Newfoundland parish

GOULDS, N.L. - A Catholic parish in St. John's, N.L., has the enviable task of deciding how to spend a $6 million windfall.

St. Kevin's parish, in the Goulds area, made national headlines as its wildly successful Chase the Ace fundraiser lasted more than 44 weeks with ever-increasing jackpots.

Thousands of ticket buyers lined up on Aug. 30 before the winning ace of spades was finally drawn for $2.6 million.

Organizer Carol O'Brien says the parish has replaced its crumbling concrete steps and has plans for other repairs along with improvements to its food bank.