Hunt for suspects in Saskatchewan after separate armed carjackings in Alberta

EDMONTON - Police are looking for what are believed to be armed and dangerous suspects in Saskatchewan after two overnight carjackings and a shooting in the Edmonton region that left one person in hospital.
Strathcona County RCMP say they got word from Edmonton police around 12:30 a.m. about a black Ford Fusion that had been involved in an armed carjacking in the city.
Around the same time, Mounties learned shots had been fired at a hotel in nearby Sherwood Park that resulted in a male being sent to hospital with neck and shoulder wounds.
Minutes later, the Fusion was involved in another carjacking with a shotgun at a gas station, where a black Chrysler 300 bearing Saskatchewan licence plate was stolen.
Subscribers Log in below to continue reading,
not a subscriber? Create an account to start a 30 day free trial.
Log in Create your account
Add a payment method
To read the remaining 59 words of this article.
Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.
Hope you enjoyed your trial.
Add a payment method
To read the remaining 59 words of this article.
Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.
EDMONTON - Police are looking for what are believed to be armed and dangerous suspects in Saskatchewan after two overnight carjackings and a shooting in the Edmonton region that left one person in hospital.
Strathcona County RCMP say they got word from Edmonton police around 12:30 a.m. about a black Ford Fusion that had been involved in an armed carjacking in the city.
Around the same time, Mounties learned shots had been fired at a hotel in nearby Sherwood Park that resulted in a male being sent to hospital with neck and shoulder wounds.
Minutes later, the Fusion was involved in another carjacking with a shotgun at a gas station, where a black Chrysler 300 bearing Saskatchewan licence plate was stolen.
Both vehicles left the area but a Ford Fusion was later found in flames on the Yellowhead Highway east of Edmonton, although it's not known if it was one of the suspect vehicles.
The Chrysler 300 was seen speeding through the Vegreville area and was later discovered in Saskatchewan, although police have not made any arrests.
The Brandon Sun is not accepting comments on this story.
Why aren't comments accepted on this story? See our Commenting Terms and Conditions.