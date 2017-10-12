Hunt for suspects in Saskatchewan after separate armed carjackings in Alberta

EDMONTON - Police are looking for what are believed to be armed and dangerous suspects in Saskatchewan after two overnight carjackings and a shooting in the Edmonton region that left one person in hospital.

Strathcona County RCMP say they got word from Edmonton police around 12:30 a.m. about a black Ford Fusion that had been involved in an armed carjacking in the city.

Around the same time, Mounties learned shots had been fired at a hotel in nearby Sherwood Park that resulted in a male being sent to hospital with neck and shoulder wounds.

Minutes later, the Fusion was involved in another carjacking with a shotgun at a gas station, where a black Chrysler 300 bearing Saskatchewan licence plate was stolen.