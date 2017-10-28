Ice breaker reaches Victoria, ends coast to coast to coast voyage around Canada

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

He says with so many communities relying on the oceans, lakes and rivers, he believes Canada will become a global leader in championing ocean conservation efforts.

Expedition leader Geoff Green says the journey highlighted the fact that Canada is both an ocean nation and a polar nation, in having the longest coastline of any country, which is predominately in the Arctic.

The Canada C3 expedition from Toronto to Victoria via the Northwest Passage celebrated the country's 150th birthday by travelling 23,000 kilometres and visiting 75 communities.

VICTORIA - The Polar Prince ice breaker has docked in Victoria today, marking the end of a 150-day voyage exploring Canada's coastline.

Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc, also took part in the celebrations, announcing Canada has reached its goal of protecting five per cent of its oceans and coastline by the end of this year.

He says new marine conservation areas announced earlier this year off the B.C. coast and in the Gulf of the St. Lawrence in Quebec ensured the five-per-cent milestone was reached and the government is now focused on raising that to 10 per cent by 2020.