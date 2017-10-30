October 30, 2017

Inquiry into missing and murdered indigenous women holds hearings in N.S.

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 10/30/2017 3:37 AM

MEMBERTOU, N.S. - Family members and advocates will share the stories of missing and murdered Indigenous women as the national inquiry holds community hearings in Nova Scotia today.

Forty witnesses are expected to testify during the three-day hearings at Membertou First Nation in Cape Breton.

Many of those set to testify gathered on Sunday for a day of opening ceremonies, which included spiritual events and a community feast.

The inquiry has been dogged by delays, staffing shake-ups and numerous criticisms, including failing to provide sufficient support to families.

Forty witnesses are expected to testify during the three-day hearings at Membertou First Nation in Cape Breton.

Commissioner Michelle Audette listens to family testimony at the opening day of hearings at the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls in Winnipeg on October 16, 2017. A Mi'kmaq activist said she felt the presence of missing and murdered Indigenous women as families gathered in Nova Scotia for this week's community hearings, and their stories of loss deserve to be told.Cheryl Maloney said she sensed a "healing energy" in the air during Sunday's opening ceremonies ahead of the three-days of hearings by the inquiry looking into the deaths and disappearances of Indigenous women and girls. The hearings are being held at Membertou First Nation in Cape Breton. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Many of those set to testify gathered on Sunday for a day of opening ceremonies, which included spiritual events and a community feast.

The inquiry has been dogged by delays, staffing shake-ups and numerous criticisms, including failing to provide sufficient support to families.

Membertou is the fourth of nine communities the inquiry plans to visit this fall.

An interim report is set to be released on Nov. 1.

