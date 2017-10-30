Inquiry into missing and murdered indigenous women holds hearings in N.S.

MEMBERTOU, N.S. - Family members and advocates will share the stories of missing and murdered Indigenous women as the national inquiry holds community hearings in Nova Scotia today.
Forty witnesses are expected to testify during the three-day hearings at Membertou First Nation in Cape Breton.
Many of those set to testify gathered on Sunday for a day of opening ceremonies, which included spiritual events and a community feast.
The inquiry has been dogged by delays, staffing shake-ups and numerous criticisms, including failing to provide sufficient support to families.
Membertou is the fourth of nine communities the inquiry plans to visit this fall.
An interim report is set to be released on Nov. 1.
