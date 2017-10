Irving Oil raises cautions about N.B. Liberals throne speech talk of carbon plan

FREDERICTON - Irving Oil says any New Brunswick carbon plan needs to allow the province's businesses to remain competitive.

Premier Brian Gallant's government announced in Tuesday's throne speech that his Liberal government would bring in carbon pricing that helps combat climate change.

The premier says the pricing model will minimize the impact on consumers while calling on industry to reduce emissions or pay its fair share.

In a statement sent to The Canadian Press, Irving Oil said 80 per cent of its production goes to the U.S., where its competitors face no carbon tax.