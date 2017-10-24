'It just lit up the sky': Apparent meteor soars over St. John's harbour

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - An apparent meteor lit up the sky over St. John's harbour Monday night as social media buzzed with jokes that maybe aliens had landed.
Garry Dymond with the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada was setting up his backyard telescope at his home in St. John's when he saw it streak overhead.
He classifies it as a fireball that ended in a green explosion high over forested hills, sending out two pieces that each went black.
Dymond doubts it hit ground — creating a meteorite — but says there's not enough information yet to know for sure.
Subscribers Log in below to continue reading,
not a subscriber? Create an account to start a 30 day free trial.
Log in Create your account
Add a payment method
To read the remaining 40 words of this article.
Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.
Hope you enjoyed your trial.
Add a payment method
To read the remaining 40 words of this article.
Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - An apparent meteor lit up the sky over St. John's harbour Monday night as social media buzzed with jokes that maybe aliens had landed.
Garry Dymond with the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada was setting up his backyard telescope at his home in St. John's when he saw it streak overhead.
He classifies it as a fireball that ended in a green explosion high over forested hills, sending out two pieces that each went black.
Dymond doubts it hit ground — creating a meteorite — but says there's not enough information yet to know for sure.
He says it's an active period for meteor showers which will extend through most of November.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says it received two calls about the strange object that was seen around 7 p.m. local time.
The Brandon Sun is not accepting comments on this story.
Why aren't comments accepted on this story? See our Commenting Terms and Conditions.