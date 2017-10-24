'It just lit up the sky': Apparent meteor soars over St. John's harbour

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - An apparent meteor lit up the sky over St. John's harbour Monday night as social media buzzed with jokes that maybe aliens had landed.

Garry Dymond with the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada was setting up his backyard telescope at his home in St. John's when he saw it streak overhead.

He classifies it as a fireball that ended in a green explosion high over forested hills, sending out two pieces that each went black.

Dymond doubts it hit ground — creating a meteorite — but says there's not enough information yet to know for sure.