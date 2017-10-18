Janes brand breaded chicken products recalled due to possible salmonella

OTTAWA - Breaded chicken products sold under the Janes brand name are being recalled due to possible contamination from salmonella.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the uncooked products include Pub Style Chicken Burgers and Breaded Chicken Cutlettes.
The burgers carry a code of 2018 MA 12 on the package and the code on the cutlettes packages is 2018 MA 15.
Both are sold in 800 gram packages across the country and distributed by Sofina Foods Inc. of Brampton, Ont.
The CFIA says the recalled packages should be thrown out or returned to the store where purchased.
Food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.
Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections.
