October 16, 2017

Brandon
Junior hockey team in Kimberley, B.C., scores multimillion-dollar donation

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 10/16/2017 12:57 PM | Last Modified: 10/16/2017 1:06 PM

CALGARY - A Calgary man is donating $7.5 million from a lottery win to a junior B hockey team in British Columbia in celebration of his love for family and the game.

Mike Gould says the donation to the Junior B Kimberley Dynamiters of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League is the right thing to do.

The gift was formally announced at the Dynamiters' home game on Oct. 13 and Gould says he understands that one of the first priorities for the team will be a new bus.

Gould says he also wants the cash to be used to benefit the region's fledgling triple-A team and the city's local minor hockey association.

Mike Gould, 38, of Calgary, shown in a handout photo, says his love of family and hockey prompted his $7.5 million donation to a Junior B hockey team in Kimberley, B.C. Gould says the money is part of a EuroMillions lottery jackpot he won in 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Mike Gould MANDATORY CREDIT

The 38-year-old has two boys who play hockey in Kimberley.

He says he won a 2008 jackpot in a EuroMillions lottery.

Dynamiters president James Leroux says he thinks channelling some funds to the Kimberley Minor Hockey Association could boost registration and increase the amount of local talent available to the junior B team.

(The Canadian Press, CHBZ)

