Just for Laughs president Gilbert Rozon steps down amid allegations

MONTREAL - Gilbert Rozon, a giant in the Quebec entertainment industry, is stepping down from various positions amid what he calls "allegations involving him."

Rozon said on his Facebook page Wednesday he is no longer president of the Just For Laughs comedy festival, vice-president of the Montreal Chamber of Commerce or involved with the city's 375th anniversary celebrations.

Rozon said he is "shaken" by the allegations against him.

"I am stepping aside out of respect for the employees and families who work for these organizations as well as all our partners," he said.