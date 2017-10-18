Just for Laughs president Gilbert Rozon steps down amid allegations

MONTREAL - Gilbert Rozon, a giant in the Quebec entertainment industry, is stepping down from various positions amid what he calls "allegations involving him."
Rozon said on his Facebook page Wednesday he is no longer president of the Just For Laughs comedy festival, vice-president of the Montreal Chamber of Commerce or involved with the city's 375th anniversary celebrations.
Rozon said he is "shaken" by the allegations against him.
"I am stepping aside out of respect for the employees and families who work for these organizations as well as all our partners," he said.
Subscribers Log in below to continue reading,
not a subscriber? Create an account to start a 30 day free trial.
Log in Create your account
Add a payment method
To read the remaining 90 words of this article.
Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.
Hope you enjoyed your trial.
Add a payment method
To read the remaining 90 words of this article.
Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.
MONTREAL - Gilbert Rozon, a giant in the Quebec entertainment industry, is stepping down from various positions amid what he calls "allegations involving him."
Rozon said on his Facebook page Wednesday he is no longer president of the Just For Laughs comedy festival, vice-president of the Montreal Chamber of Commerce or involved with the city's 375th anniversary celebrations.
Rozon said he is "shaken" by the allegations against him.
"I am stepping aside out of respect for the employees and families who work for these organizations as well as all our partners," he said.
A spokesperson for Rozon confirmed the authenticity of the Facebook comments.
The comments came a few hours after Quebec artist Guillaume Wagner spoke out on his Facebook page about allegations of sexual misconduct involving Eric Salvail, a well-known media personality in the province.
Wagner wrote: "Now let's talk about the next one. Gilbert Rozon."
Wagner said he would no longer work for Just For Laughs "as long as someone who assaults is in charge."
Rozon did not elaborate on the allegations against him in his Facebook post.
The Brandon Sun is not accepting comments on this story.
Why aren't comments accepted on this story? See our Commenting Terms and Conditions.