Laura Babcock's friend to continue testimony at murder trial

TORONTO - A friend of a young Toronto woman who disappeared five years ago is expected to face cross-examination at the first-degree murder trial of two Ontario men today.
The Crown alleges Dellen Millard, 32, of Toronto and Mark Smich, 30, of Oakville, Ont., killed Laura Babcock, 23, and burned her body in a large incinerator.
The prosecution believes she was the odd woman out in a love triangle with Millard and his then girlfriend, Christina Noudga.
Both Millard and Smich have pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Karoline Shirinian told court on Friday that Babcock and Christina Noudga had an ongoing feud because both had been sleeping with Millard around the same time.
The Crown alleges the bad blood between the two women became a problem that Millard promised to solve.
