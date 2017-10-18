Lawmakers to vote on Quebec's controversial religious neutrality bill today

Quebec politicians are expected to vote today on the provincial government's controversial religious neutrality bill.
The bill, tabled by Justice Minister Stephanie Vallee in 2015, applies primarily to giving and receiving public services.
It would require citizens giving and receiving state services to do so with their face uncovered.
Initially intended for provincial employees, it was extended to include municipal and public transit workers this year.
The bill also provides for the possibility of religious accommodation if certain criteria is met.
A vote is expected following question period later today at the provincial legislature.
