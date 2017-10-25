Lawyer for Quebec City mosque shooting suspect oppose release of warrants

QUEBEC - Lawyers for a man accused of killing six men at a mosque in Quebec City last January are appealing a lower court decision to have certain confidential documents made accessible to the media.

In a motion filed earlier this week, lawyers for Alexandre Bissonnette say the Quebec court judge committed an error in law in allowing the documents released.

Bissonnette, 27, faces six counts of first-degree murder and six of attempted murder using a restricted firearm.

Prosecutors filed a preferred indictment against Bissonnette and say they are ready to set a trial date on Dec. 11