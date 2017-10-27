'Like a jigsaw puzzle:' Winnipeg police officer pieced together letter-bomb note

WINNIPEG - A forensics officer assigned with collecting debris following the explosion of a letter bomb in a Winnipeg law office says it took him an hour just to collect all the pieces.

Patrol Sgt. Kelly Takatch told court that piecing together a yellow note that came with the bomb was "like a jigsaw puzzle."

Guido Amsel has pleaded not guilty to five counts of attempted murder, one count of aggravated assault and several explosives-related charges stemming from three bombs that were sent in the mail in July 2015.

The one sent to one law office seriously injured lawyer Maria Mitousis and cost her a hand.