Loblaw Companies lays off 500 office workers in cost-cutting drive

VANCOUVER - Loblaw Companies Ltd. is laying off 500 of its office workers, but the company says it still expects to create more jobs than it eliminates this year.

"Today is a very difficult day," wrote president Sarah Davis in a memo to employees informing them about the job cuts.

Some of the laid off employees were told Monday and many of the positions will be eliminated immediately, she said.

The 500 jobs come from all levels of store-support offices, she said, including various executives.