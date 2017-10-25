October 25, 2017

Brandon
Man accused of crimes against humanity fights to keep Canadian citizenship

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 10/25/2017 1:22 PM | Last Modified: 10/25/2017 1:53 PM

OTTAWA - A man accused of committing crimes against humanity in the former Yugoslavia is fighting a federal move to strip his Canadian citizenship.

Cedo Kljajic denies fraudulently obtaining citizenship by concealing his key role in the creation and operation of a police force that carried out abuses on behalf of the self-proclaimed Bosnian Serb Republic in the early 1990s.

In a statement of claim filed in August in Federal Court, the immigration and public safety ministers say Kljajic, who lives in Quebec, is inadmissible to Canada, meaning he could be deported if the government case succeeds.

The ministers say Kljajic was named to a senior position in April 1992 that made him responsible for the RS MUP police which engaged in widespread and systematic attacks against non-Serb civilians.

A Bosnian Muslim woman weeps near the body of a relative during a mass funeral for 350 Bosnian Muslims and 4 Bosnian Catholics killed at the beginning of the Bosnian war, in the village of Rizvanovici, Thursday, July 20, 2006. All victims were killed on July 20, 1992 during an offensive by Bosnian Serbs that left more than 4,000 missing persons. A man accused of committing crimes against humanity in the former Yugoslavia is fighting a federal move to strip his Canadian citizenship. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Amel Emric

They claim he made false statements about his past to obtain permanent resident status in Canada in 1995 and citizenship in 1999.

In a statement of defence filed recently with the court, Kljajic contests the allegations and says that between April and September 1992 he was actively trying to find a way to flee to Serbia.

