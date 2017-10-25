Man accused of killing parents, sister, 'couldn't fathom' why they were targeted

RED DEER, Alta. - A trial has been told that a central Alberta man accused of killing his parents and his sister refused to take a lie detector test or provide police with a DNA sample after learning he was a suspect.

Jason Klaus, 42, is charged with first-degree murder and arson in the deaths of his parents, Gordon and Sandra Klaus, and his sister Monica Klaus.

Police believe all three were killed before their Castor-area farmhouse was set on fire in December 2013.

On Wednesday, RCMP Sgt. Rob Kropp testified police began tapping the accused's phones on Jan. 23, 2014.