Man who pleaded guilty to terror charge sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison: lawyer

TORONTO - An Ontario man who pleaded guilty to a terrorism-related charge this spring will spend another two years behind bars.
Kevin Omar Mohamed's lawyer says his client was sentenced in a Toronto court today to 4 1/2 years in prison, with 2 1/2 years credit for time already served.
Mohamed has been in custody since his arrest in March 2016 on weapons-related charges, which were later changed to a terror charge.
He pleaded guilty in early June to one count of participating in or contributing to, directly or indirectly, any activity of a terrorist group for the purpose of enhancing the ability of any terrorist group to facilitate or carry out a terrorist activity.
Subscribers Log in below to continue reading,
not a subscriber? Create an account to start a 60 day free trial.
Log in Create your account
Add a payment method
To read the remaining 13 words of this article.
Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.
Hope you enjoyed your trial.
Add a payment method
To read the remaining 13 words of this article.
Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.
TORONTO - An Ontario man who pleaded guilty to a terrorism-related charge this spring will spend another two years behind bars.
Kevin Omar Mohamed's lawyer says his client was sentenced in a Toronto court today to 4 1/2 years in prison, with 2 1/2 years credit for time already served.
Mohamed has been in custody since his arrest in March 2016 on weapons-related charges, which were later changed to a terror charge.
He pleaded guilty in early June to one count of participating in or contributing to, directly or indirectly, any activity of a terrorist group for the purpose of enhancing the ability of any terrorist group to facilitate or carry out a terrorist activity.
Prosecutors had said the maximum penalty was 10 years imprisonment.
The Brandon Sun is not accepting comments on this story.
Why aren't comments accepted on this story? See our Commenting Terms and Conditions.