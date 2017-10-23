October 23, 2017

Brandon
5° C, Partly cloudy

Full Forecast

Contact Us Insider
Help

©2017 FP Newspaper Inc.

Invest in strong journalism by supporting the Brandon Sun! - Learn more.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

Man with allergy dies from walnut shells used at construction site

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 10/23/2017 12:46 PM | Last Modified: 10/23/2017 1:14 PM

EDMONTON - The family of an Edmonton man with a nut allergy says he died after visiting a work site where walnut shells were used to blast paint off walls.

Justin Mathews, who was 33, went into anaphylactic shock at the city's Rossdale fire station on Oct. 2.

He suffered brain damage after going into cardiac arrest, and was taken off life support five days later.

Alberta Occupational Health and Safety investigators are looking into the death.

Subscribers Log in below to continue reading,
not a subscriber? Create an account to start a 30 day free trial.

Log in Create your account

Add a payment method

To read the remaining 41 words of this article.

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

Hope you enjoyed your trial.

Add a payment method

To read the remaining 41 words of this article.

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

EDMONTON - The family of an Edmonton man with a nut allergy says he died after visiting a work site where walnut shells were used to blast paint off walls.

Justin Mathews, who was 33, went into anaphylactic shock at the city's Rossdale fire station on Oct. 2.

Justin Mathews is shown in a family handout photo. The family of an Edmonton man with a nut allergy says he died after visiting a work site where walnut shells were used to blast paint off walls. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

Justin Mathews is shown in a family handout photo. The family of an Edmonton man with a nut allergy says he died after visiting a work site where walnut shells were used to blast paint off walls. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

He suffered brain damage after going into cardiac arrest, and was taken off life support five days later.

Alberta Occupational Health and Safety investigators are looking into the death.

Spokesman Trent Bancarz says the case is unusual.

He says alternatives to sandblasting — including the use of walnut shells, coconut shells and corn cobs — have been widely used in the construction industry over the last decade.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

The Brandon Sun is not accepting comments on this story.

Why aren't comments accepted on this story? See our Commenting Terms and Conditions.

Photo Store