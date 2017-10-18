Manitoba chiefs say federal lawsuit could delay repairs to Churchill rail line

WINNIPEG - The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs is urging Ottawa not to throw a plan off track that could lead to the fixing of a broken rail line that services Churchill and other northern communities.

Omnitrax, the owner of the line, has released details of a plan to temporarily fix sections of the railway that were washed out by flooding within 30 days.

The Denver-based company said the plan would allow emergency supplies of food and fuel to be shipped to the communities over the winter, but it won't pay for the repairs.

On Tuesday, Transport Minister Marc Garneau responded by saying Omnitrax as the owner is responsible for fixing the line and will face a lawsuit if it doesn't take action.