Montreal woman heading to Peru to search for son, 22, missing since Sept. 28

A Montreal woman is headed to Peru to look for her son, who she says nobody has heard from since he boarded a bus to go on a three- to four-day trek more than two weeks ago.
Alisa Clamen says her son, Jesse Galganov, set out for what was supposed to be an eight-month backpacking trip through South America and Southeast Asia last month, but he only got as far as Peru.
Galganov, 22, spent a few days in Lima before telling his mother that he'd be out of communication for three or four days on Sept. 28, because he was headed out on a trek.
But Clamen says she hasn't heard from her son since then, and neither have any of his friends.
Clamen says she's confirmed that Galganov got on a bus to the Huaraz city, and friends say he was planning on doing the Santa Cruz Trek, a 50-kilometre hike that takes three to four days to complete.
Clamen is flying today to Peru to join the search for her son.
