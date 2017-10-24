October 24, 2017

Brandon
More than 268,000 Montrealers in the dark after massive outage: Hydro-Quebec

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 10/24/2017 8:37 AM

MONTREAL - More than 268,000 Hydro-Quebec customers are without power in Montreal.

The utility says the outage covers large swaths of the north-central and eastern parts of the city.

It says it's working to re-establish power.

Montreal's transit authority says the outage is also causing delays with the city's subway service.

