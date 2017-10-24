More than 268,000 Montrealers in the dark after massive outage: Hydro-Quebec

MONTREAL - More than 268,000 Hydro-Quebec customers are without power in Montreal.
The utility says the outage covers large swaths of the north-central and eastern parts of the city.
It says it's working to re-establish power.
Montreal's transit authority says the outage is also causing delays with the city's subway service.
