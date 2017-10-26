More than 600 cases of doctor-assisted death in Quebec in 2016-17

MONTREAL - Quebec doctors assisted 638 people in dying between June 2016 and June 2017.

The provincial Health Department released a report today evaluating the progress of Quebec's doctor-assisted dying legislation that went into effect in December 2015.

During the first six months in which the practice was legal, roughly 167 people died with the help of a doctor.

During the following 12 months, between June 10, 2016 and June 9, 2017, doctors received 992 requests and accepted to carry out the procedure 638 times.