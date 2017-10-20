Morneau faces more questions despite promise to sell shares, use blind trust

OTTAWA - One day after he promised to sell off at least $21 million worth of family assets, Finance Minister Bill Morneau is facing still more questions over how he handled his personal fortune when he entered government in 2015.

In hope of quieting conflict of interest accusations, the former businessman said he would sell off about $21 million worth of shares in the family business, called Morneau Shepell, that he helped build over 25 years.

But despite those measures — he also promised to place his other substantial personal assets in a blind trust — the controversy refused to die today during a media event in Waterloo, Ont.

Morneau continued to insist that he followed the advice of the ethics commissioner to the letter after he was elected.