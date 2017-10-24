Mother of Canadian man missing in Peru says Apple and Amazon co-operating with police

A Canadian woman who is searching for her missing son in Peru says Amazon and Apple have released information requested by Peruvian police trying to find the 22-year-old.

Alisa Clamen, a Montreal resident, says it is hoped the information from Jesse Galganov's Kindle and iPhone will lead police to the missing man.

Clamen said Galganov left for a backpacking trip through South America and Southeast Asia last month.

Clamen last heard from him on Sept. 28, when he said that he would be out of communication for only a few days while he embarked on a multi-day trek near the Peruvian city of Huaraz.