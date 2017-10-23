Murder trial for Ontario woman who vanished 5 years ago begins

TORONTO - Opening arguments are set to get underway today in the murder trial for a Toronto woman who vanished five years ago.
Dellen Millard, 32, of Toronto and Mark Smich, 30, of Oakville, Ont., have pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Laura Babcock.
Justice Michael Code, who is presiding over the case, has told potential jurors that the Crown alleges Millard and Smich murdered Babcock at Millard's Toronto home on July 3 or 4, 2012.
Code has said to potential jurors that the pair allegedly burned her body in a large incinerator that was later found on Millard's farm near Waterloo, Ont.
Subscribers Log in below to continue reading,
not a subscriber? Create an account to start a 30 day free trial.
Log in Create your account
Add a payment method
To read the remaining 33 words of this article.
Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.
Hope you enjoyed your trial.
Add a payment method
To read the remaining 33 words of this article.
Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.
TORONTO - Opening arguments are set to get underway today in the murder trial for a Toronto woman who vanished five years ago.
Dellen Millard, 32, of Toronto and Mark Smich, 30, of Oakville, Ont., have pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Laura Babcock.
Justice Michael Code, who is presiding over the case, has told potential jurors that the Crown alleges Millard and Smich murdered Babcock at Millard's Toronto home on July 3 or 4, 2012.
Code has said to potential jurors that the pair allegedly burned her body in a large incinerator that was later found on Millard's farm near Waterloo, Ont.
The judge told the jurors the incinerator was purchased shortly before Babcock disappeared and that her body has never been found.
Police laid charges against Millard and Smich in 2014.
The Brandon Sun is not accepting comments on this story.
Why aren't comments accepted on this story? See our Commenting Terms and Conditions.