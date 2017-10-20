October 20, 2017

Brandon
NAFTA: U.S. hasn't done analysis on what happens if free-trade treaty ends

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 10/20/2017 11:07 AM

WASHINGTON - American policy-makers admit they have not worked to analyze the economic impact of the end of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

That absence of research applies to both the Trump administration and to the Congress.

A research unit for Congress, the U.S. Government Accountability Office, tells The Canadian Press it has not received any requests from lawmakers for an impact assessment.

It's the same thing for President Donald Trump's trade czar: Robert Lighthizer said this week that he hasn't done the research.

He says there hasn't been any analysis about the economic impact of a pullout because he's still focusing on getting a deal.

Duncan Wood, a Washington trade-watcher with the Wilson Center, isn't so sure — he says the U.S. is acting like it's preparing for a pullout, and he takes no comfort from the fact the government hasn’t examined the potential impact.

