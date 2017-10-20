NAFTA: U.S. hasn't done analysis on what happens if free-trade treaty ends

WASHINGTON - American policy-makers admit they have not worked to analyze the economic impact of the end of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

That absence of research applies to both the Trump administration and to the Congress.

A research unit for Congress, the U.S. Government Accountability Office, tells The Canadian Press it has not received any requests from lawmakers for an impact assessment.

It's the same thing for President Donald Trump's trade czar: Robert Lighthizer said this week that he hasn't done the research.