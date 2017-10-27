October 27, 2017

National inquiry urged to hear voices of Indigenous women in prison

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 10/27/2017 11:00 AM

OTTAWA - A former sex worker who spent time in jail is urging the national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls to interview other Aboriginal women who are languishing behind bars.

Sharon Acoose says she was a victim of childhood abuse — and she believes the majority of Indigenous women who end up in provincial jails or federal prisons have also endured emotional, physical and sexual violence.

Sen. Kim Pate, the former executive director of the Canadian Association of Elizabeth Fry Societies, says about 91 per cent of Indigenous women in penitentiaries are abuse victims.

Pate says many of the issues that lead to a life on the streets or behind bars are the same as those that lead to missing or murdered women.

OTTAWA - A former sex worker who spent time in jail is urging the national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls to interview other Aboriginal women who are languishing behind bars.

Sharon Acoose says she was a victim of childhood abuse — and she believes the majority of Indigenous women who end up in provincial jails or federal prisons have also endured emotional, physical and sexual violence.

Sharon Acoose - an Indigenous woman who spent time as a sex worker and in jail - says the national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women must work on hearing the voices of those behind bars to explore root causes of violence against Aboriginal women and girls. Acoose is shown in this Nov. 15, 2016, file photo at her office at the First Nations University of Canada in Saskatoon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

Sen. Kim Pate, the former executive director of the Canadian Association of Elizabeth Fry Societies, says about 91 per cent of Indigenous women in penitentiaries are abuse victims.

Pate says many of the issues that lead to a life on the streets or behind bars are the same as those that lead to missing or murdered women.

The inquiry has not responded to requests for comment, but during Senate committee testimony last month, chief commissioner Marion Buller said it has already heard from prisoners and women in the sex trade who want to testify.

She said a statement-taker could be used to meet with the women in safe locations in order to collect their testimony.

