N.B. judge to rule on review of manslaughter case against police officers

BATHURST, N.B. - A judge will decide today whether to resurrect manslaughter charges against two constables in the police shooting of a New Brunswick businessman.

Const. Patrick Bulger and Const. Mathieu Boudreau were charged in the death of 51-year-old Michel Vienneau, who was shot in his vehicle outside the Bathurst train station on Jan. 12, 2015.

The officers were investigating whether Vienneau and his common-law partner were in possession of illegal drugs after returning from a trip to Montreal.

In February, provincial court Judge Anne Dugas-Horsman ruled that the prosecution failed to produce enough evidence to warrant a trial, and she dropped charges against the officers.