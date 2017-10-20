N.B. premier says mandate 'accomplished,' will meet with lieutenant-governor

FREDERICTON - The premier of New Brunswick says he's going to meet with the province's lieutenant-governor on Monday at a time when his party has "accomplished" its current mandate.

An unusual statement issued late Friday says that Brian Gallant will meet with Lt.-Gov. Jocelyne Roy "to discuss how the provincial government has moved New Brunswick forward."

However, it also says they plan to talk about the "upcoming speech from the throne," scheduled for Tuesday.

The next provincial election is scheduled for Sept. 24, 2018.