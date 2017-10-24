October 24, 2017

Brandon
4° C, Partly cloudy

Full Forecast

Contact Us Insider
Help

©2017 FP Newspaper Inc.

Invest in strong journalism by supporting the Brandon Sun! - Learn more.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

NDP bill would end councillors' need to ask permission for pregnancy leave

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 10/24/2017 12:16 PM

HALIFAX - The Nova Scotia NDP has introduced legislation that would allow pregnant municipal councillors to take leave without having to ask fellow councillors for permission.

NDP MLA Claudia Chender says the province should be removing any barriers that keep women from running for office.

The bill would update the Municipal Government Act and the Halifax Charter.

Chender says it would be a small step toward promoting the involvement of women in politics.

Subscribers Log in below to continue reading,
not a subscriber? Create an account to start a 60 day free trial.

Log in Create your account

Add a payment method

To read the remaining 49 words of this article.

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

Hope you enjoyed your trial.

Add a payment method

To read the remaining 49 words of this article.

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

HALIFAX - The Nova Scotia NDP has introduced legislation that would allow pregnant municipal councillors to take leave without having to ask fellow councillors for permission.

NDP MLA Claudia Chender says the province should be removing any barriers that keep women from running for office.

The bill would update the Municipal Government Act and the Halifax Charter.

Chender says it would be a small step toward promoting the involvement of women in politics.

Kings County councillor Meg Hodges says she was surprised when she learned she needed to ask permission from county council to take any time off.

Hodges says asking for leave for pregnancy is a natural thing that shouldn't be left to the discretion of individual councils.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

The Brandon Sun is not accepting comments on this story.

Why aren't comments accepted on this story? See our Commenting Terms and Conditions.

Photo Store