Neighbourhoods north of Edmonton evacuated after CN train derails

ST. ALBERT, Alta. - Some homes in an area north of Edmonton are being evacuated because of a train derailment.

RCMP Const. Kathleen Fossen says people in two neighbourhoods in Sturgeon County are being told to leave their homes as a precaution.

She says 12 cars derailed but doesn't have further information about the train or how many people are affected.

CN spokesman Patrick Waldron says the southbound train derailed Sunday afternoon.