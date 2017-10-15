New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant ties the knot at fall wedding

SAINT ANDREWS, N.B. - Canada's youngest premier is officially off the market after tying the knot.
Premier Brian Gallant, who is in his mid-30s, got married in St. Andrews, N.B. on Friday evening.
Gallant announced the nuptials on social media on Sunday, and his office later confirmed the details.
The post includes a photo of the newlyweds strolling down a tree-lined path amidst the changing fall colours, Gallant wearing a blue tux and red bowtie, and his bride carrying a bouquet.
In a tweet, Gallant described his newlywed spouse, Karine Lavoie, "the most thoughtful, generous, and patient person I know."
Although they both grew up in Shediac Bridge, N.B., the two met on a blind date set up by mutual friends.
The couple announced their engagement in March.
