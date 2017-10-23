New Brunswick premier to discuss upcoming throne speech with lieutenant-governor

FREDERICTON - New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant meets with the province's lieutenant-government today to discuss tomorrow's scheduled throne speech, opening a new session of the legislature.
FREDERICTON - New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant meets with the province's lieutenant-government today to discuss tomorrow's scheduled throne speech, opening a new session of the legislature.
A notice of the meeting and a subsequent email from the premier's office on Friday saying the Liberal government had "accomplished" its current mandate, fuelled speculation of an early election call.
Don Desserud, a political scientist at UPEI, says stating that you've accomplished your mandate is dangerous because it provides an opening for attack by your opponents.
Opposition parties held emergency meetings and conference calls to make sure they were ready for an early election in case it comes.
New Brunswick has legislation prescribing fixed dates for provincial elections, every four years.
The next provincial election is scheduled for Sept. 24, 2018.
