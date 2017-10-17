Ammonia leak at Fernie, B.C., arena leaves three dead, area evacuated

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

The city's fire department had contacted WorkSafeBC about the incident and RCMP are now leading the investigation of the site.

WorkSafeBC says based on preliminary information, three workers were exposed to a gas leak that was possibly ammonia shortly before noon Tuesday.

The City of Fernie says emergency crews still can't safely enter the Fernie Memorial Arena where three fatalities have been confirmed.

The city says in a news release it is working with CIMCO Refrigeration and is trying to get obtain additional specialized resources to deal with the hazardous situation.

Homes and businesses in the area, including a retirement home, have been evacuated. The city says the victims' next of kin have been notified and their identities are not being released at this time.

The Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety says ammonia is a colourless gas that is very toxic if inhaled and can cause death.

Ammonia can cause severe irritation of the nose and throat and life-threatening accumulation of fluid in the lungs.

Symptoms of ammonia poisoning may include coughing, shortness of breath, difficult breathing and tightness in the chest.

The centre also says symptoms may develop hours after exposure and are made worse by physical effort.

Ammonia is used a fertilizer, to make plastics, fibers and other chemicals, as a refrigerant and other applications.