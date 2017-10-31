October 31, 2017

Brandon
-1° C, Overcast

Full Forecast

Contact Us Insider
Help

©2017 FP Newspaper Inc.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

Ontario woman plans to sue Weinstein over alleged sex assaults

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 10/31/2017 3:03 PM | Last Modified: 10/31/2017 3:13 PM

TORONTO - An Ontario actress plans to launch a civil suit against Harvey Weinstein, alleging the disgraced Hollywood producer sexually assaulted her nearly two decades ago.

The woman's proposed statement of claim says she met and was sexually assaulted by Weinstein while she had a part in a movie being filmed in and around Toronto.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

The proposed statement of claim alleges that as the woman was leaving the set she was approached by Weinstein who told her she looked like someone he described as his "ex-girlfriend."

Subscribers Log in below to continue reading,
not a subscriber? Create an account to start a 60 day free trial.

Log in Create your account

Add a payment method

To read the remaining 101 words of this article.

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

Hope you enjoyed your trial.

Add a payment method

To read the remaining 101 words of this article.

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

TORONTO - An Ontario actress plans to launch a civil suit against Harvey Weinstein, alleging the disgraced Hollywood producer sexually assaulted her nearly two decades ago.

The woman's proposed statement of claim says she met and was sexually assaulted by Weinstein while she had a part in a movie being filmed in and around Toronto.

In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, California. An Ontario actress plans to launch a civil suit against Harvey Weinstein, alleging the disgraced Hollywood producer sexually assaulted her nearly two decades ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Invision, Chris Pizzello

In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, California. An Ontario actress plans to launch a civil suit against Harvey Weinstein, alleging the disgraced Hollywood producer sexually assaulted her nearly two decades ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Invision, Chris Pizzello

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

The proposed statement of claim alleges that as the woman was leaving the set she was approached by Weinstein who told her she looked like someone he described as his "ex-girlfriend."

It also alleges that someone identifying herself as Weinstein's assistant called the woman, told her Weinstein thought she was very talented and arranged a breakfast meeting at a hotel.

After she got to his hotel room, the document alleges Weinstein overpowered her, pushed her onto a bed, exposed himself, saying he could make her career, and sexually assaulted her.

The woman, who cannot be named, alleges another assault occurred during a second meeting when Weinstein, who said there had been a misunderstanding earlier, threw his weight onto the woman and tried to stick his tongue down her throat.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

The Brandon Sun is not accepting comments on this story.

Why aren't comments accepted on this story? See our Commenting Terms and Conditions.

Photo Store