Saskatchewan RCMP shoot and kill man in North Battleford

REGINA - RCMP in Saskatchewan say they shot and killed a man in North Battleford.
Police say they received a call Saturday night about a man being fired at by some people in a vehicle.
Police found and chased the vehicle, which they say rammed an RCMP cruiser.
An RCMP officer shot and wounded the driver of the suspect vehicle in what police describe as a "response to the driver's actions."
Subscribers Log in below to continue reading,
not a subscriber? Create an account to start a 30 day free trial.
Log in Create your account
Add a payment method
To read the remaining 32 words of this article.
Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.
Hope you enjoyed your trial.
Add a payment method
To read the remaining 32 words of this article.
Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.
REGINA - RCMP in Saskatchewan say they shot and killed a man in North Battleford.
Police say they received a call Saturday night about a man being fired at by some people in a vehicle.
Police found and chased the vehicle, which they say rammed an RCMP cruiser.
An RCMP officer shot and wounded the driver of the suspect vehicle in what police describe as a "response to the driver's actions."
Brydon Bryce Whitstone of Onion Lake, Sask., died on his way to hospital.
Regina city police have been called in to investigate how the Mounties handled the incident.
The Brandon Sun is not accepting comments on this story.
Why aren't comments accepted on this story? See our Commenting Terms and Conditions.