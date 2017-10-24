No charges after investigation of city council in Nanaimo, B.C.

NANAIMO, B.C. - No charges have resulted from an investigation of allegations involving the city council in Nanaimo, B.C.

British Columbia's Prosecution Service says in a statement that special prosecutor Mark Jette has advised the matter is no longer under investigation, he has ended his involvement with the file and no report is being forwarded to the Crown.

Jette was appointed last December to help the RCMP investigate.

His appointment was announced after the arrest and release on conditions of an unnamed member of council.