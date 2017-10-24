No charges after investigation of city council in Nanaimo, B.C.

NANAIMO, B.C. - No charges have resulted from an investigation of allegations involving the city council in Nanaimo, B.C.
British Columbia's Prosecution Service says in a statement that special prosecutor Mark Jette has advised the matter is no longer under investigation, he has ended his involvement with the file and no report is being forwarded to the Crown.
Jette was appointed last December to help the RCMP investigate.
His appointment was announced after the arrest and release on conditions of an unnamed member of council.
Subscribers Log in below to continue reading,
not a subscriber? Create an account to start a 60 day free trial.
Log in Create your account
Add a payment method
To read the remaining 126 words of this article.
Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.
Hope you enjoyed your trial.
Add a payment method
To read the remaining 126 words of this article.
Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.
NANAIMO, B.C. - No charges have resulted from an investigation of allegations involving the city council in Nanaimo, B.C.
British Columbia's Prosecution Service says in a statement that special prosecutor Mark Jette has advised the matter is no longer under investigation, he has ended his involvement with the file and no report is being forwarded to the Crown.
Jette was appointed last December to help the RCMP investigate.
His appointment was announced after the arrest and release on conditions of an unnamed member of council.
The prosecution service says the matter involving the councillor who was arrested has been resolved without the need for court proceedings.
It says no further information will be released because of privacy concerns for those involved.
The RCMP confirmed in January that officers had opened a file on Mayor Bill McKay after council members passed a motion alleging he failed to properly declare gifts and entered into a non-disclosure agreement without council's knowledge.
McKay could not immediately be reached for comment on Tuesday.
His office said he is away until Nov. 6.
Multiple media reports in January quoted the mayor as saying he had done nothing wrong and council's actions were based on speculation and innuendo intended to discredit and humiliate him.
The Brandon Sun is not accepting comments on this story.
Why aren't comments accepted on this story? See our Commenting Terms and Conditions.