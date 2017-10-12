No injuries in Quebec train derailment

LAVAL, Que. - Authorities were on the scene of a train derailment late Thursday in Laval, Quebec that saw four freight cars plunge into the Milles Iles river.

The accident happened near the entrance to a bridge separating Laval and Terrebonne.

The Terrebonne fire department says there were no injuries and that the freight cars which usually carry cement were empty at the time of the accident.

Eric Harnois, a division fire chief in Terrebonne, says both the train and the bridge belong to the Quebec-Gatineau Railway company.