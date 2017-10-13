No injuries in Quebec train derailment

LAVAL, Que. - Nobody was hurt and there was little environmental damage after several empty cars from a derailed freight train plunged off a bridge near Montreal, a local mayor said Friday.

Laval Mayor Marc Demers praised the work of emergency responders and promised a full investigation into the incident.

"We want to know the exact causes of the derailment so any corrections can be made quickly to avoid another accident of this type, which could have had much more serious consequences," he said in a statement.

The derailment happened at about 9 p.m. Thursday near the entrance to the Sophie-Masson Bridge, which connects Laval and Terrebonne.