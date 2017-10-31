No one surrenders to Halifax police at second give-yourself-up day

Halifax police don't appear ready to give up on voluntarily surrender days, despite getting no takers last weekend.
Insp. Don Moser says while they are disappointed no one showed up at a community centre in Spryfield on Saturday, the force is still in the exploratory stages of an initiative thought to be the first of its kind in Canada.
The first day, held in Dartmouth last April, saw 12 people voluntarily surrender with the resolution of 19 outstanding warrants.
Police say the idea is to provide people facing non-violent offences an opportunity to resolve the warrants voluntarily in a neutral environment, although anyone with outstanding warrants can turn themselves in to police at any time.
Moser has previously said police want to reduce the number of outstanding warrants for such offences.
Voluntary surrender is not an amnesty program and people would still have to appear in court at a later date to answer to pending charges.
