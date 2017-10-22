No winning ticket for Saturday night's $30 million Lotto 649 jackpot

TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $30 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket purchased in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Oct. 25 will be approximately $34 million.
