Brandon
No winning ticket for Saturday night's $30 million Lotto 649 jackpot

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 10/22/2017 4:06 AM

TORONTO - No winning ticket was sold for the $30 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.

However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket purchased in Ontario.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Oct. 25 will be approximately $34 million.

