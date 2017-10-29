Northern Quebec police warn of cannabis-laced candies ahead of Halloween

MONTREAL - Authorities in northern Quebec are warning people to be on the lookout for cannabis-laced gummy bears as Halloween approaches.

They say provincial police recently intercepted a shipment of the drugs in a vehicle that was heading to one of the Cree communities in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory.

Eeyou Eenou police and the regional public health board said in a joint news release that the candies were laced with THC, the ingredient found in cannabis.

They say they still don't know how much of the drug is in each candy and are treating the issue as a potential poisoning risk.