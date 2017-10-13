Nova Scotia doctor acquitted of fraud, unlawful possession of narcotics

BRIDGEWATER, N.S. - A Halifax-area doctor who was accused of fraud and unlawful possession of narcotics has been found not guilty.

Stan MacDonald, lawyer for Dr. Sarah Dawn Jones, says she was acquitted today in Bridgewater provincial court of two counts of fraud, one count of unlawful possession of oxycodone and one count of fraudulently drawing a document related to prescriptions in the name of a patient.

MacDonald says Jones is pleased with the decision.

Earlier this year, charges of trafficking oxycodone and possession for the purpose of trafficking were dropped in the case against Jones, of Tantallon, N.S.