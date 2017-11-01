Nova Scotia minister headed to Washington amid growing concern over NAFTA talks

HALIFAX - Nova Scotia's trade minister is warning that one of the province's largest employers is under threat if Donald Trump's proposed changes to the North American Free Trade Agreement are adopted.

Michelin has three tire plants in the province, and provides well-paying jobs to more than 3,000 people.

Geoff MacLellan is on his way to Washington, D.C., today to stress the importance of the province's trading relationships with American companies.

In an interview, MacLellan at first told The Canadian Press that if the protectionist trade demands made by the U.S. president are adopted, Michelin's operations in Nova Scotia and the United States would be shut down and moved to Europe.