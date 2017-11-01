November 1, 2017

Brandon
-5° C, Light snow

Full Forecast

Contact Us Insider
Help

©2017 FP Newspaper Inc.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

Nova Scotia minister headed to Washington amid growing concern over NAFTA talks

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 11/1/2017 11:36 AM

HALIFAX - Nova Scotia's trade minister is warning that one of the province's largest employers is under threat if Donald Trump's proposed changes to the North American Free Trade Agreement are adopted.

Michelin has three tire plants in the province, and provides well-paying jobs to more than 3,000 people.

Geoff MacLellan is on his way to Washington, D.C., today to stress the importance of the province's trading relationships with American companies.

In an interview, MacLellan at first told The Canadian Press that if the protectionist trade demands made by the U.S. president are adopted, Michelin's operations in Nova Scotia and the United States would be shut down and moved to Europe.

Subscribers Log in below to continue reading,
not a subscriber? Create an account to start a 60 day free trial.

Log in Create your account

Add a payment method

To read the remaining 85 words of this article.

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

Hope you enjoyed your trial.

Add a payment method

To read the remaining 85 words of this article.

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

HALIFAX - Nova Scotia's trade minister is warning that one of the province's largest employers is under threat if Donald Trump's proposed changes to the North American Free Trade Agreement are adopted.

Michelin has three tire plants in the province, and provides well-paying jobs to more than 3,000 people.

In this April 21, 2008 file photo, national flags of the United States, Canada, and Mexico fly in the breeze in New Orleans. Nova Scotia's trade minister is warning that one of the province's largest employers is under threat from Donald Trump's demands for changes to the North American Free Trade Agreement. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Judi Bottoni

In this April 21, 2008 file photo, national flags of the United States, Canada, and Mexico fly in the breeze in New Orleans. Nova Scotia's trade minister is warning that one of the province's largest employers is under threat from Donald Trump's demands for changes to the North American Free Trade Agreement. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Judi Bottoni

Geoff MacLellan is on his way to Washington, D.C., today to stress the importance of the province's trading relationships with American companies.

In an interview, MacLellan at first told The Canadian Press that if the protectionist trade demands made by the U.S. president are adopted, Michelin's operations in Nova Scotia and the United States would be shut down and moved to Europe.

However, the trade minister later backed away from the dire prediction, saying a "significant impact" was likely, but he said it could take some time for that to happen.

MacLellan says three states — Illinois, Maryland and Texas — are big buyers of Michelin tires.

The Trump administration is demanding a five-year termination clause allowing easy cancellation of the agreement; tougher Buy American rules; auto-parts requirements the industry calls impossible to meet; and a gutting of the dispute mechanisms that enforce NAFTA.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

The Brandon Sun is not accepting comments on this story.

Why aren't comments accepted on this story? See our Commenting Terms and Conditions.

Photo Store