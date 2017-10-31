Number of foreign homebuyers up slightly in Metro Vancouver

VICTORIA - The latest property transfer data released by the British Columbia government shows the percentage of sales involving foreign nationals in Metro Vancouver inched up between April and September.

The data shows five per cent of the 6,105 property transfers in September involved foreign nationals, up from 2.5 per cent in April.

That remains far below the percentage of foreign nationals buying homes before the former Liberal government implemented a 15 per cent foreign buyers tax in August 2016 in an effort to cool the hot housing market.

The B.C. Finance Ministry previously reported that from June 10 to Aug. 1, 2016, 13.2 per cent of all property transfer transactions in Metro Vancouver involved foreign buyers.